North Cross School to hold in-person graduation ceremony Saturday

North Cross School has announced it plans to hold an official graduation ceremony Saturday morning at on Willis Field. While attendees are limited to the Class of 2020 and two guests per student, the event will be live streamed for the faculty, friends and family.

NEWS RELEASE: On Saturday, May 23, North Cross Upper School faculty and staff stood masked in the Willis Hall parking lot ready to cheer on the Class of 2020 in a drive-by parade to celebrate what would have been their graduation day.

“We couldn’t let their graduation day go by without some sort of celebration, but we also realized how monumental it is to walk across the stage and receive that hard-earned diploma, so we remained committed to holding an in-person commencement as soon as the circumstances would allow,” Director of the Upper School Stephen Belderes said.

Now, two months later, North Cross’s Class of 2020 is looking forward to its official graduation ceremony, which will take place Saturday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. on Willis Field. North Cross’s fifty-seventh commencement will feature speeches from Head of School Dr. Christian J. Proctor; Chair of the Board of Trustees Talfourd H. Kemper, Jr.; Class President Isaac Harris; and Valedictorian Michael Habib. While attendees are limited to the Class of 2020 and two guests per student, the event will be live streamed for the faculty, friends and family to enjoy.

The Student Life Committee kicked off the weekend with a virtual Senior Send-off Sweepstakes game, and the festivities continued on Friday morning with commencement rehearsal for the students.

“I have been more than excited for Saturday. The Sweepstakes really got everyone hyped up since we were seeing each other’s faces on screen and doing something unique. I am most excited to see all my friends one last time before we part ways,” Harris said.