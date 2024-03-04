Nominate a local non-profit for Do Good Days

For a fourth year the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are teaming up with Wisler Plumbing and Air, and Wheeler Media Solutions for “Do Good Days,” on March 25 and 26, when members of all three organizations will give back to the local community – and you can help decide where they will “Do Good,” on those two days. Between now and March 17 at dogooddays.com people can nominate a local non-profit that might need some help with painting the office, landscaping or clean-up. You can listen to this morning’s the full length in-studio interview about Do Good Days on the link below or watch it on Facebook.

