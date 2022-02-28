No retail sales of marijuana happening in VA this year

There will no legislation to start allowing retail sales of recreational marijuana later this year in Virginia – General Assembly House Republicans today killed legislation intended to do that, arguing that there is not enough time to craft the complex legislation. They promised to address it next year. A Democrat-majority Senate proposal that would have started sales this fall by medical providers and hemp processors was the only viable bill on the topic put forth. Adult possession is currently legal in Virginia but there’s no way to buy recreational marijuana.