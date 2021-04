No problem with COVID vaccine supplies locally

There are mass vaccination clinics open to all adults through Thursday at the Berglund Center – and no worries about any supply shortage says Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. In fact Morrow reiterated today that with demand lessening in the Roanoke Valley those mass vaccination events could end soon – replaced by smaller, focused clinics in more rural parts of the health district.