No one injured during Southeast Roanoke fire

On Wednesday, April 27th, at 9:58 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 900 block of 9th Street SE for reports of a fire in an abandoned residential structure. Crews arrived to find heavy flames from the back side of the building and began a defensive attack. In order to ensure the safety of all personnel on scene, the call was upgraded to a second alarm in order to get additional resources. The fire was marked under control in under an hour. There were no injuries. Damages to the structure and contents are estimated at $21,000. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.