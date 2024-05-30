No one injured during Roanoke County house fire

| By

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 5:31 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, to the 2900 block of Catawba Valley Drive, in the Masons Cove area of Roanoke County, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 10 (Masons Cove) found heavy, gray smoke coming from the attic and roof area of a one-story home that was under renovation. The house was vacant at the time of the fire due to the renovations, and no one will be displaced. There were no injuries to fire department personnel. The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and to provide a damage estimate.