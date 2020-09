No more Pulaski “Yankees” as Appalachian League undergoes major changes in 2021

The Appalachian League will undergo a major change next summer with the shrinking of major league baseball’s minor league system. Instead of being an affiliated Single-A circuit, the “Appy League” will feature top rising college freshmen and sophomores in wood-bat play each summer, as part of a “Prospect Development Pipeline,” involving Major League Baseball. It will also mean name changes for the Pulaski Yankees and the Danville Braves.