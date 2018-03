No home ice for Dawgs in possible first playoff round

Due to scheduling issues at the Berglund Center, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs would not be able to skate there for the first round of the SPHL playoffs – if they make it. Team officials say other playoff details, including dates and locations, have not been determined. It appears the only likely local option would be the LaHaye Ice Center at Liberty University. The Rail Yard Dawgs have a home game on Saturday. Defenseman Joe Sova says they took the news in stride:

