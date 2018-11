No “blue wave” in 9th District as Griffith wins easily

| By

Whatever the extent of any “blue wave” in the country or in Virginia, it certainly hasn’t hit the 9th Congressional District. Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith was re-elected to a fifth term yesterday — and did so by gaining almost two thirds of the vote:

11-07 Griffith Bite1-WEB

Griffith defeated Democrat Anthony Flaccavento for a second time; the first was in 2012. The district runs basically from the U.S. 220 corridor westward to the Kentucky and Tennessee lines.