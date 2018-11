McNamara heads to House of Delegates

| By

Roanoke County supervisor Joe McNamara has a new job – starting in January he will represent the 8th District in the House of Delegates. The Republican beat Democratic challenger Carter Turner easily on Tuesday for the open delegate seat vacated by Greg Habeeb. McNamara said one of the first things he wants to do in Richmond is analyze the state budget. This was a special election with Habeeb’s early retirement – so the 8th District seat will be up for grabs again next November.

11-7 Joe Mac#1-WEB