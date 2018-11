Roanoke County goes old school with paper poll books

| By

There’s another reason for the long waits some have experienced while waiting to vote today in Roanoke County – besides the high turnout numbers. At the William Byrd High School polling location, election officer Mary Ann St. Clair explains. Those books are used to match a voters ID to their address on file. St. Clair said they have used the paper poll books in the past – it just takes a bit longer to cross-reference that way.

11-6 Byrd Polling Place#2