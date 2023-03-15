Newman to retire from State Senate

Virginia State Senator Steve Newman announced today that he is not seeking re-election to the Senate of Virginia in 2023, ending a 35-year career in public service. Newman, a Republican who represents portions of our listening area, spent 4 years as a delegate and 28 years in the State Senate. He looks forward to, quote, “spending much more time with my wife, children, and a new grandbaby. We have run a good race.” Steve Newman served under 9 Governors dating back to Douglas Wilder while in the General Assembly.