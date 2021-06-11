New Super at Regional Jail

(Roanoke County release) New Western Virginia Regional Jail Superintendent Appointed June 11, 2021 – The Western Virginia Regional Jail Authority today announced the appointment of David Cox as Superintendent of the Western Virginia Regional Jail (WVRJ). Cox assumes his new position immediately. “David is well known and well respected in law enforcement circles throughout southwest Virginia and, personally, I have had the pleasure of working with him on a number of levels,” said Jay Taliaferro, chairman of the Western Virginia Jail Authority. “He has been a key figure at the jail since it opened and I cannot think of a better person to succeed Bobby Russell as superintendent, and continue the jail’s high level of professionalism.”