New Super at Regional Jail

Published June 11, 2021 | By Gene Marrano

David Cox WVRJ- submitted

(Roanoke County release) New Western Virginia Regional Jail Superintendent Appointed June 11, 2021 – The Western Virginia Regional Jail Authority today announced the appointment of David Cox as Superintendent of the Western Virginia Regional Jail (WVRJ). Cox assumes his new position immediately. “David is well known and well respected in law enforcement circles throughout southwest Virginia and, personally, I have had the pleasure of working with him on a number of levels,” said Jay Taliaferro, chairman of the Western Virginia Jail Authority. “He has been a key figure at the jail since it opened and I cannot think of a better person to succeed Bobby Russell as superintendent, and continue the jail’s high level of professionalism.”

Cox currently serves as Lieutenant Colonel and Interim Superintendent of the WVRJ.  “It is a great honor and privilege to be selected as WVRJ’s Superintendent,” said Cox.  During his tenure, Cox has served as Deputy Superintendent and overseen day-to-day operations of the WVRJ, as well as a workforce of approximately 200 people. Prior to joining the WVRJ, Cox served as a Police Officer for the City of Salem. He was also employed at the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office where he directed operations within the security and services divisions of the Roanoke City Jail.

