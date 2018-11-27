New state government goal: Zero traffic deaths

| By

Virginia is undertaking a new initiative with the ultimate hope of not just reducing the number of traffic-related deaths in the state, but eliminating them altogether. State officials say the “Toward Zero Deaths” initiative will coordinate efforts involving several agencies to go after the many causes of traffic fatalities. The initiative includes enforcement, improving safety of streets and highways, and education. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

11-27 Toward Zero Deaths Wrap_WEB

Click here for Virginia’s Toward Zero Deaths initiative web site