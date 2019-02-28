New segment of Roanoke River Greenway makes it official debut

Almost ten of the eleven miles of the Roanoke River greenway in the City of Roanoke are now officially open, after the ribbon cutting today for a half-mile, 4.2 million dollar segment located just off Peters Creek Road near the Salem line. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea wouldn’t talk specifics about the legal right-of-way tussle with Walker Foundry in the Norwich section – part of the last mile to be completed. The City of Salem is also having a right of way battle with an apartment complex along the Roanoke River while crews there work to connect the greenway from Peters Creek Road to Rotary Park on Electric Road.

