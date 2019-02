Feast of Life from Logos Theatricus debuts tomorrow at OLN

| By

Since 2007 the “Logus Theatricus” theater company based at Our Lady of Nazareth Church in southwest Roanoke County has produced Christian-themed plays while raising money for local non-profits. The latest production is a musical, complete with live orchestra, “Feast of Life – Stories from the Gospel of Luke,” tomorrow night through Sunday afternoon. Dan Keeley is the Vice-President for Logos Theatricus – he spoke to WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

2-28 Feast of Life-Longer Listen-WEB