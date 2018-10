New scanner checks inmates for contraband without getting really personal

Inmates entering the Western Virginia Regional Jail must first pass through a new full-body scanner, and jail officials say it can see what pat-downs and strip searches might not. The scanner uses low doses of x-rays that provides the jail a full-body scan without the need to remove any clothes. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

