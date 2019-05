New museum opens Saturday remembering Bedford Civil War history

| By

On the weekend America honors its fallen men and women, a new museum opens in Bedford that remembers the county’s history during the Civil War. The War Between the States Museum will tell stories feature many items from both sides of the conflict. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

05-223 Bedford Museum Wrap1-WEB

There are many events scheduled this weekend around Bedford to mark the museum’s opening. Click here for full information.