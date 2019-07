New Melrose library branch opens

It’s the largest branch in the Roanoke Public Library system outside of the main library downtown. Today they cut the ribbon for the new 4-million dollar Melrose library, which is located on the Goodwill Industries Melrose Avenue Jobs campus. At 15,000 square feet its more than twice the size of the old Melrose branch – with upgraded computer stations, a “STEM” and arts dedicated lab, and community meeting rooms. Sheila Umberger is the library system’s director:

