New McAfee Knob shuttle stops get into heart of Salem

If it seems like there’s never enough parking at the McAfee Knob trailhead on Route 311-Catawba Road, it’s going to be worse during peak season this year – that lot is now closed while VDOT builds a pedestrian bridge. Two new shuttle stops that were launched on March 1 could help, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: