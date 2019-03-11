New law enforcement tool could fill “gap in policing tools”

Its called a “BolaWrap,” a new law enforcement restraint tool that is not “pain compliant.” A loaded cartridge propels a laser-guided Kevlar tether at 640 feet per second – and it wraps around a target, restraining them safely. About 30 police departments nationwide are now using the “less lethal” device according to a BolaWrap executive. Many others – like Roanoke County – are considering it to fill “a gap in in policing tools,” said a retired Los Angeles assistant sheriff now working for BolaWrap. Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall watched a demonstration today at the police training academy:

3-10 Hall-BolaWrap for web