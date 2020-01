New jobs coming to Roanoke County — governor here Thursday

Governor Northam will join an economic development announcement tomorrow in the Glenvar area. It is set for tomorrow morning at the ValleyTech Park just off US 11/460 west of Salem.

WHAT: An important economic development event in Roanoke County about new jobs and investment.

WHEN: Thursday, January 30 at 9:30 a.m.

WHO: Government officials and business representatives join Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.