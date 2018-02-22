New Hollins University president on her first 7 months in office

| By

Dr. Pareena Lawrence became the president at Hollins University last July, succeeding Nancy Gray, who had retired. Lawrence came to Hollins from Augustana College; she earned an undergraduate degree in her native India and then moved to the United States in 1989 to pursue a ph.D. This Saturday, Pareena G. Lawrence will be formally inaugurated at Hollins University. WFIR’s Gene Marrano sat down with President Lawrence recently to talk about her tenure so far, and what’s ahead – here is a “Longer Listen”:

Pareena Lawrence-Longer Listen