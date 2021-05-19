New grocer opens store in Northwest Roanoke

Parts of Northwest Roanoke City have been labeled as a “food desert” but now there’s a new option for fresh meats, produce, spices and other items – with a Middle Eastern flair. Roanoke Grocery Market in the 3800 block of Melrose Avenue cut the ribbon today. Vice-Mayor Stephanie Moon-Reynolds gave the city’s official welcome; she says Roanoke Grocery Market may inspire other investors in Northwest. The store owner says some patrons have been coming in from out of town to purchase their unique food items.