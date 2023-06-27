New extended stay hotel in Roanoke taking advantage of construction boom

The construction business in the Roanoke area is apparently booming. That’s according to Christina Patel, the Regional Director of Operations for Woodspring Suites, which cut the ribbon today on its extended stay hotel just off I-581 at Peters Creek Road. Patel says 40 percent of the first month bookings since Woodpsring opened in May have come from construction-related companies. Each suite is equipped with a full kitchen; there’s a large 24-hour laundry room and on-site exercise equipment as well.