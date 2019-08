New era for Radford University Carilion begins on Monday

The actual transition from Jefferson College of Health Sciences to “Radford University Carilion” took place last month but today all three parties involved – including Carilion – celebrated the merger with a proclamation from Roanoke City Council. The merger plans were announced in January 2018. The first classes for health care students under the Radford University Carilion banner begin on Monday. NL Bishop was the president of Jefferson College for nine years:

