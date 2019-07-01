New Dean starts at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine today

He’s only the second permanent Dean ever at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and today was the first day on the job for Dr. Lee Learman. He arrives on the Roanoke campus from a med school at Florida Atlantic University, where he was a senior associate dean. That school is only 9 years old – a year younger than the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Possibly growing the size of the freshman class is one of the projects on Learman’s early agenda. Learman tells WFIR he “loves that start up energy.”

