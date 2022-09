New COVID vaccine addresses Omicron variants

So who should get the new COVID booster shot that’s focused on the Omicron variants? Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible and should consider it says Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. There are also two reported recent cases of West Nile Virus in the Vinton area; Morrow urged local residents during her media briefing today to get rid of any standing water in yards where mosquitoes can breed.