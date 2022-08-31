New clear bag policy coming at Salem Civic Center

| By

In the interest of enhancing existing security measures, Salem Civic Center officials announced today that they are implementing a new clear bag security policy beginning on Saturday, September 17 (the Gary Allen concert). The new policy is designed to regulate the size and types of bags that may be carried into the venue for all events. “We are constantly reviewing our safety and security procedures,” says Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities. “Having a clear bag policy will provide a safer environment for our valued guests and will speed up the screening process for them as they enter the venue.” Fans are strongly encouraged to carry as few items as possible when coming to the Salem Civic Center.

Here are the types of bags that are permitted:

• Bags that are made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC

• Clear bags that are not larger than 12” tall x 6” deep x 12” wide.

• One-gallon plastic freezer bags (a Ziploc bag or similar)

• Small clutch bags, approximately 4.5” tall x 6.5: wide, with or without a handle or strap.

• Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, but only after a proper inspection at an entrance that is

specifically designated for this purpose.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size. Fans can still bring allowed items into the venue such as non-professional cameras, binoculars, and smart phones, if they are stored in a pocket or an allowed clear bag.