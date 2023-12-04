New Carilion tower sees final beam placed in topping out ceremony

| By

In a ceremony that harkens back to ancient days, Carilion Clinic held a “topping out” event today as the last steel beam for the new 500,000 square foot addition that is scheduled to open in 2025 was lifted into place after being signed by employees from Carilion and the contractors building it. The 12 story building has room to expand on several empty floors; community assessments conducted by Carilion helped determine what the new Crystal Spring Tower should feature when it opens. Carilion Senior Vice President Mike Abbott is a point person on the new build: