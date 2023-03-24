New Belgium Brewing to set up shop in Botetourt County

Date: March 8, 2023 (Botetourt County, VA) Today, New Belgium Brewing announced that they have struck an agreement to acquire the Constellation Brands facility in the Botetourt Center at Greenfield located in Daleville. Botetourt County officials received a call from Constellation Brands earlier in the day. “New Belgium Brewing is a nationally recognized name, and we are excited to learn more about the production plans of New Belgium brands right here in Botetourt County,” says Botetourt County Director of Economic Development Ken McFadyen.

“We understand that the current 60 employees of Constellation Brands have been offered jobs at current or higher wages to remain with New Belgium, which we very much appreciate for the workers and their families,” says Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe. “I understand there will be more information coming out as the agreement is finalized.

“The Roanoke Region has built a strong reputation for its craft brewery culture. New Belgium’s announcement in Botetourt County adds to our strong food and beverage cluster and brings incredible energy to what we’re doing here,” said John Hull, Executive Director at the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “We’re sure this will be a great fit as New Belgium shares our community values of outdoor recreation and livability.”