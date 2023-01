NEA grant helps Opera Roanoke bring Vietnam-era new work to Jefferson Center

| By

A $15,000 dollar grant from the National Endowment for the Arts will help Opera Roanoke collaborate with a production from Knoxville, Tennessee called “Glory Denied,” a new opera about Colonel Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of the Vietnam war. Opera Roanoke calls “Glory Denied” – which is sung in English – “a powerful, heart-wrenching story of loss, loneliness and hope.” Its on stage at Jefferson Center February 24 and 26. Brooke Tolley is Opera Roanoke’s General Director: