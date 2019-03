NCAA D3 Women’s Final Four is at Roanoke College this weekend

| By

The men may have left town but there’s still a Final Four in Salem – this weekend the NCAA Division 3 Women’s Basketball Championships take place at Roanoke College. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

3-15 D-3 Wrap#1-WEB

Click below to hear our full length conversation on the D3 Final Four:

3-15 D-3 Wrap#1-WEB