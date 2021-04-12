Covid-19 Resources




NCAA championships are back in Salem next week

Published April 12, 2021 | By Gene Marrano

NCAA championships are back in Salem – the Division 3 Men’s Volleyball tournament will be played at the Salem Civic Center April 21st through the 24th. Locally, Southern Virginia from Buena Vista earned a bid and received a first round bye, to begin play on the 23rd.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship. Eight conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2021 championship. The four remaining berths were reserved for two Pool B and two Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are: Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Hiram (10-1) Continental Volleyball Conference Southern Virginia (15-2) Middle Atlantic Conferences Messiah(16-2) Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Fontbonne (19-2) New England Collegiate Conference Endicott (9-3) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois)(16-1) Skyline Conference New Jersey City(7-3) United Volleyball Conference Vassar(8-3)

Carthage (20-0) and Lancaster Bible (11-3) enter the field as the two Pool B selections. Benedictine (13-3) and Wentworth Institute of Technology (7- 2) were the two Pool C selections.

