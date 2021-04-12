NCAA championships are back in Salem next week

NCAA championships are back in Salem – the Division 3 Men’s Volleyball tournament will be played at the Salem Civic Center April 21st through the 24th. Locally, Southern Virginia from Buena Vista earned a bid and received a first round bye, to begin play on the 23rd.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship. Eight conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2021 championship. The four remaining berths were reserved for two Pool B and two Pool C candidates. Pool B consists of independents and members whose conference do not meet automatic qualification requirements. Pool C consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.