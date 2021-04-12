NCAA championships are back in Salem next week

NCAA championships are back in Salem – the Division 3 Men’s Volleyball tournament will be played at the Salem Civic Center April 21st through the 24th. Locally, Southern Virginia from Buena Vista earned a bid and received a first round bye, to begin play on the 23rd.
Conferences receiving automatic qualification are: Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Hiram (10-1) Continental Volleyball Conference Southern Virginia (15-2) Middle Atlantic Conferences Messiah(16-2) Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Fontbonne (19-2) New England Collegiate Conference Endicott (9-3) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Dominican (Illinois)(16-1) Skyline Conference New Jersey City(7-3) United Volleyball Conference Vassar(8-3)
Carthage (20-0) and Lancaster Bible (11-3) enter the field as the two Pool B selections. Benedictine (13-3) and Wentworth Institute of Technology (7- 2) were the two Pool C selections.