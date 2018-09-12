National Suicide Prevention Week includes local events

This is National Suicide Prevention Week and locally the Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley is gearing up for presentations at local middle schools that begin next Tuesday. The first meeting geared towards parents is at Cave Spring Middle School on September 18th at 6-30. There’s also a free documentary screening this Friday morning at the Grandin Theatre; “The Ripple Effect” is about a young man who survived a jump from the Golden Gate Bridge and now counsels others on “staying alive.” Ray Bemis is coordinator for the Council:

