National Park Service wants to know if its ok to shut down Parkway for Ironman

| By

So how do Roanokers feel about a temporary closure of a Blue Ridge Parkway segment in both directions next June 6th so the biking portion of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon can be routed there? The National Park Service wants to hear from local residents online at the National Park Service website. If Ironman can’t get permission the 56 mile biking portion will all be run on other roadways. We have a link below, the comment period closes November 22.

https://parkplanning.nps.gov/commentForm.cfm?documentID=99317