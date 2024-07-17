Nancy Agee will step down from Carilion in September

A longtime head at Carilion Clinic is stepping down later this year. WFIR’s Alex Torres has details:

Nancy Howell Agee, who led Carilion Clinic through more than a decade of transformative change, will step down as CEO Sept. 30. Steve Arner, who was promoted to president in May 2023, will succeed Agee and become president and CEO Oct. 1.

The leadership transition comes after Agee’s long and distinguished career at Carilion, beginning as a nurse in 1973. She was named president and CEO in 2011, becoming the system’s seventh – and only female – top executive.

Agee will serve as CEO emeritus through September 2025, focusing on philanthropy, growing partnerships and continuing to develop Carilion’s reputation statewide and nationally.