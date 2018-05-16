Naked man shot by police after striking cars was science teacher

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The mother of an unarmed hit-and-run suspect who ran naked onto an interstate highway and was fatally shot by a police officer says the behavior described by police was completely out of character for her son. Marcus-David Peters died early Tuesday. Barbara Peters said her son was a high school science teacher who graduated with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University. Richmond police said an officer saw Peters strike a vehicle and then flee. The officer pursued him onto Interstate 95, where police say his car hit two more vehicles and went off the road. Police say Peters ran onto the highway before he “charged” the officer. They said the officer shot at Peters after a stun gun “proved ineffective.” Barbara Peters said that behavior “was not who my son was.”