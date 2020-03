Musicians scramble to keep afloat with public venues shut down

| By

You may have noticed more live-streamed concerts and more intimate music performances online lately with public venues shut down. Fincastle native Erin Lunsford is normally backed by the Wildfire band but she was about to release a solo album, “The Damsel.” She is now doing weekly performances on Facebook – in part to make some money:

WFIR-AMNE-WEB