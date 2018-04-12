Murder charge upgraded in Virginia schoolteacher’s killing

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Charges against the man accused of shooting and killing a Virginia schoolteacher on New Year’s Eve have been upgraded. News outlets report prosecutors amended the charge against 70-year-old Edward Shaw, of Utah, to first-degree murder Wednesday. Prosecutors say 50-year-old Caroline Hendrix was the accidental victim of a love triangle involving Shaw and two others. Prosecutor Brent Johnson previously said Shaw was romantically involved with 22-year-old Teniqu Cushman, who’s charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She’s accused of encouraging Shaw to eliminate another man with whom she was involved. Prosecutors say Hendrix, who was house-sitting, took the bullets meant for the romantic rival. Cushman’s attorney, Kristin Paulding, says Cushman had no idea what Shaw was planning. Shaw’s attorney, Eric Leckie, says there’s no evidence Shaw was at the scene of the shooting.