Munters cuts ribbon on new plant in Daleville

The Botetourt Center at Greenfield formally welcomed another major manufacturer to its business park this morning, with a ribbon cutting for Munters, a worldwide company that produces air treatment and cooling systems. Munters relocated this facility from Buena Vista into a new 365,000 square foot building. Amy White with the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors was one of the speakers; White is also the dean of "STEM" at Virginia Western Community College and made a public offer to Munters officials on hand – some came from the home office in Sweden for the Daleville plan opening – to supply any employee training needed. More than 160 jobs are expected to result. The Daleville facility will focus on cooling systems used in data centers that support digital platforms.