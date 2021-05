Munters breaks ground in Botetourt

Munters Group broke ground on their new home in Botetourt County this morning at Greenfield. It will replace the current home for the air treatment and climate solutions manufacturer in Buena Vista. About 200 current Munters employees are expected to work at the new 365,000 square foot building when it is completed. The project could generate another 160 jobs. The company is based in Sweden. Botetourt County supervisor Billy Martin: