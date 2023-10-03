Multiple shooting victims after incident late last night

(from Roanoke PD) On October 2, 2023 at approximately 11:25 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Glenn Ridge Road NW. Responding officers located a juvenile female victim with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and an adult female victim with what appeared to be more serious, but still non-life-threatening, injuries inside a residence in the area. The teen and woman were both transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made