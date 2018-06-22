Multi law enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase last night

| By

Around 11 last night Blacksburg Police observed a vehicle nearly striking another on South Main Street. An attempted stop on the 460 bypass failed – and that led to a high speed pursuit on Interstate 81 northbound that reached in excess of 100 miles per hour. Christiansburg and Virginia State Police assisted in the pursuit. Near mile marker 141 northbound Roanoke County police deployed spike strips, which slowed the suspect. Nevertheless the chase followed onto I-581 and to Fairfax Avenue in Roanoke City – where 34 year old Terry Bennett of Roanoke was taken into custody without incident. Charges include reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and eluding police.