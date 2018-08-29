Move in day for Drive! exhibit at Taubman

| By

Today and tomorrow are move-in days for Drive! – the new exhibit opening next week at the Taubman Museum of Art. These aren’t paintings wheeled in on a dolly however – these are vintage cars and motorcycles where striking design features make them “art.” A freight elevator is transporting each vintage vehicle to the second floor special exhibitions gallery. 18-wheelers from all over the country are bringing most of the cars and motorcycles to Roanoke. Drive! opens to the public next weekend. Ken Gross is the curator and is overseeing the move-in logistics, which has involved a few tight squeezes:

8-29 Ken Gross-Taubman-WEB