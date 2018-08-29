Former Police Chief charged with abduction, rape

A former Giles County police chief is charged with abduction and rape. State Police say the charges against 46-year-old Kevin Buckland of Rich Creek stem from separate incidents in June and August. Buckland served as chief of Rich Creek’s one-person police department for three years until he was fired in 2006. He had also held law enforcement positions at two other local police departments and the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

State Police news release: Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office initiated an investigation on Aug. 21, 2018 following a reported sexual assault. On Aug. 27, 2018, Kevin M. Buckland, 46, of Rich Creek, Va. was arrested on charges of rape and abduction. The investigation revealed that Buckland engaged in a non-consensual sexual act with a female victim in June 2018. The abduction charge stems from a reported incident in August 2018 in which Buckland detained the victim against her will.The investigation remains ongoing at this time.