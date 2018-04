Mountain Valley Watch group will keep eye on pipeline

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has given its blessing to a citizen watchdog group called “Mountain Valley Watch”, which is currently on Poor Mountain – keeping an eye on crews clearing trees for the gas pipeline. The DEQ plans to do some training with Mountain Valley Watch, and met with members of the group yesterday. Jenny Chapman and Mary Beth Coffey are with Mountain Valley Watch:

