Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81

NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County.

A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate 81, when the motorcycle struck a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer in the rear. Randall David Lucabaugh, 60, of Bunker Hill, WV, drove the Harley Davidson. Lucabaugh was wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Team assisted with the crash. The crash remains under investigation.