I-81 shooting; VSP looking for motorcyle involved

Published September 11, 2022 | By Gene Marrano

VSP is looking for a green Harley Davidson motorcycle involved in this incident. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting which occurred on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker.  The shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle.  The Bureau of Criminal Investigation units are responding at this time.  The victim has sustained life-threatening injuries and has been transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

More information will follow as it is received.  State police are also investigating a motorcycle crash in Botetourt County at the 169-mile marker.  This motorcycle is not the suspect in the shooting, but may be part of the same group.

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.