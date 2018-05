Morning Brew Coffee cuts ribbon at Taubman

| By

Roanoke City officials and Taubman Museum of Art executives helped cut the ribbon this morning for Morning Brew Coffee, the new cafe that’s been open inside the museum for about two weeks. Owner Toya Jones moved her business from Williamson Road to downtown; she likes the vibe. Jones also operates the Dojo Grill food truck and offers the same signature gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches at Morning Brew – which is open 7 to 5 daily.

5-3 Morning Brew#1-WEB